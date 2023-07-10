Olean neighborhoods, others benefit from county Land bank

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Land Bank has helped rehabilitate seven blighted properties and demolished 31 others in its seven years of operation.
Fourteen, or nearly half of the blighted homes that were demolished and two that were rehabilitated were in the city of Olean. Other communities where the Land Bank rehabilitated homes include Portville, Franklinville, Little Valley, Randolph and Delevan. When a project is completed — demolition or rehabilitation — a sign goes up that states: “Improving communities, one project at a time.”
Dan Martonis, director of Real Property Tax Services, and head of the land bank, said the county has worked with communities to remove blighted properties.
When the county’s annual property tax auction is held to sell properties where taxes are unpaid for two years, the Land Bank looks it over to see if there are blighted properties which communities would like to see rehabilitated or demolished.
Martonis said demolition of a commercial property can cost $100,000 or more, while most homes cost between $20,000 and $30,000 to demolish — depending on whether there is asbestos that needs to be removed first.
The Cattaraugus County Land Bank just received a $90,000 phase 2 state grant.
That will just pay for demolishing a commercial building in Otto and an adjacent structure that’s not in much better shape, Martonis said. The building slated for demolition has a common wall with the other building.
“The owner of the second building sold it to us for $1 so we could demolish both of them,” he said. “We work with communities. They tell us which buildings they are looking at as blighted and whether they would like them demolished or rehabilitated.”
If a house is deemed beyond saving, it is demolished and the property is sold through a bidding process to adjoining neighbors, Martonis said.
The 2023 property tax auction, which was held online last month, “was the smallest I’ve seen in 20 years,” Martonis said.
The reason was that since the pandemic, people from out of the area have been buying up properties and fixing them up. It has cut down on some blighted properties, but left a smaller number of houses for the Land Bank to demolish or rehabilitate — a good thing, Martonis said.
Not only are the neighbors happy that a blighted home is gone from the neighborhood, but one neighbor gets a large side yard and the property goes back on the tax rolls.
The Land Bank is looking at demolishing seven more properties this year, several of which are in Olean. One property, a four-unit apartment house at 701 N. Union St., in Olean is being considered for rehabilitation or demolition.
The City of Olean has its own informal program to demolish blighted properties, as well.
Properties that are to be rehabilitated are often sold with deed restrictions, Martonis said. For example, the deed could state that if the exterior of a building is not completed in six months, the property reverts to the Land Bank. For properties to be demolished, the Land Bank stipulates the demolition be done before winter.
Martonis said he feels the Land Bank is doing a great job in removing blighted properties. Besides state grants, he said the Cattaraugus County Legislature has been budgeting between $100,000 and $200,000 a year in county funds for the Land Bank’s efforts.
“We get a lot of ‘thank you’s from neighbors,” Martonis said.
Recently, a family from Texas recently bought a rehabilitated property in Franklinville from the Land Bank.
“We’ve cleaned up a lot in Franklinville, Olean and Yorkshire,” he said. “We’ve centered on Olean and the villages to try to clean up the communities.”
The Land Bank also includes county officials from the Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, as well as legislators including Frank Higgins, R-Olean.
“I think we’ve done a fantastic job,” Martonis said. ”We’ve learned a lot along the way. We’ve fine-tuned things. The demos have gone well, but rehabs can be a headache. It’s hard to get contractors to bid on the rehabs since COVID-19 and the rising price of materials.”
Martonis said, “With the County Legislature working hand in hand with us, I think we can continue to clean up five to 10 properties a year.”