OLEAN — Dr. Steven Pancio, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined Upper Allegheny Health System’s physician network, Bradford Regional Medical Services.
He joins the orthopedic practice of Dr. Aubrey Ashie and will have offices in Olean and Bradford, Pa.
After graduating from Olean High School, Pancio went to the University at Buffalo where he earned a medical degree. He completed an internship and residency at the Mayo Clinic and a sports medicine fellowship at Tahoe Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in the Lake Tahoe area of Nevada.
Before returning to the area, he worked at Bone and Joint Specialists of Winchester, Va.
“My wife, Brooke, and I wanted to move back to Olean because we know that this is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Pancio said. “We have had the opportunity to live in various parts of the country, but we always missed the people here and the sense of community that this area provides.”
He said he wants to treat patients like they are his family members.
“By providing knowledgeable, down-to-earth, personalized orthopedic care to each patient, I believe that I can help make this hospital a destination orthopedic center,” he said.
In addition to general orthopedic and sports medicine care, Pancio is experienced in a variety of orthopedic procedures, including shoulder and knee arthroscopy, anatomic and reverse total shoulder replacement, partial and total knee replacement, anterior total hip replacement, trauma surgery and hand surgery.
“We’re fortunate when we can bring physicians back to their hometown to care for patients who are friends and neighbors in our community,” said Dr. Jill Owens, chief medical officer of UAHS and its two hospitals, Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center. “He will be a major asset in broadening our orthopedic scope and allowing even more patients to be cared for right at home in our region.”
Pancio is accepting new patients at 116 Interstate Pkwy., Suite 32, Bradford, and 2420 Constitution Ave., Olean. Appointments can be made by calling (814) 368-1020 or (716) 373-5070