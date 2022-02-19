ROCHESTER — Boundless Connections Technology Center in Rochester has hired Tchianna McPeak as Director of Operations - Programs.
In her role, McPeak, a native of Olean, will be responsible for maintaining the flagship tech center in all manners, including management and training of program facilitators and outreach manager, while building and maintaining relationships within the community including educational organizations, businesses and various local events and initiatives.
McPeak is a 2014 graduate of SUNY Geneseo with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology. She’s held roles as a school-to-home liaison, family and youth development specialist and homeless intervention specialist, as well as an after-school coordinator in the Rochester area.
McPeak is the recipient of the Cindy Woods Memorial Service award (2017), Action Anthropology Award (2014), board member for Strengths Solutions, Inc. (2020-2021), and has been involved in numerous Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.