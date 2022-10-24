LA CROSSE, Wis. — Olean native Richard C. Trietley Jr. was formally installed earlier this month as the 10th president of Viterbo University in La Crosse.
Trietley was named president of Viterbo, a liberal arts university founded in 1890 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, in February. He began at the university in 2017 as the vice president for student affairs. He went on to serve as interim provost and executive vice president for student success before becoming interim president of the university in June 2021.
Trietley was the vice president for student affairs at St. Bonaventure University in New York for nine years before arriving at Viterbo. Prior to his career in higher education, he served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service, the Air Medal, and other decorations. He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Trietley earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from St. Bonaventure, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Webster University, and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from Maryville University in St. Louis.
Trietley's wife Michele is a native of Allegany.