Trietley inaugurated at Viterbo

Richard C. Trietley Jr. (center) was inaugurated Oct. 14 as the 10th president of Viterbo University of La Crosse, Wis. Pictured with him (from left) are his son Ricky, daughter in-law Shirali, wife Michele and son Kyle.

 Provided

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Olean native Richard C. Trietley Jr. was formally installed earlier this month as the 10th president of Viterbo University in La Crosse.

Trietley was named president of Viterbo, a liberal arts university founded in 1890 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, in February. He began at the university in 2017 as the vice president for student affairs. He went on to serve as interim provost and executive vice president for student success before becoming interim president of the university in June 2021.

