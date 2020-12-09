OLEAN — When Dr. Kaitlyn Andreano was in the seventh grade, her late grandmother, Brenda Dunn, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which took her life several years later.
After her grandmother’s diagnosis, Andreano decided she wanted to find a cure for cancer one day — and never gave up that quest.
Andreano made good on her promise and today, along with three fellow researchers from Duke Cancer Institute, is being credited for discovering a promising treatment in the drug lasofoxifene for metastatic breast cancer. The drug is licensed and patented, and is now in phase two of clinical trials.
Andreano, a 2010 graduate of Olean High School, lives in Durham, N.C., and is the daughter of Kelly and Jeff Andreano of Olean. Following graduation, she attended Virginia Tech University, where she earned her undergraduate degree, and continued at Duke University in Durham, where she did graduate work and earned her PhD in May.
She is a specialist in project management and clinical pharmacology with Nuventra Pharma Sciences. Her accomplishments were featured in the Duke Cancer Institute medical publication on Nov. 30.
In 2016, Andreano, then a doctoral student in the Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology training in Dr. Donald McDonnell’s lab, “uncovered a novel use for an old osteoporosis drug called lasofoxifene” as a possible treatment for metastatic breast cancer, the major cause of breast cancer deaths.
Fast forward four years and the research now shows that lasofoxifene treatment appears to be very helpful for women with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer, which is the most prevalent of breast cancer cases.
Andreano said lasofoxifene, which can be taken orally, is preferable to another treatment, floibestrine, for ER+ cases as the latter includes uncomfortable injections and has a number of side effects that mimic menopause.
“The way that I look at it is the women who have metastatic breast cancer have already been on three or four rounds of different therapies, chemotherapy, surgery … and so to have something that you can take as a pill is just a relief, I would think,” she remarked.
Andreano, who is in Olean working remotely during the holidays, recalled her grandmother’s death as the catalyst for her pursuit of cancer research years later.
“My grandma’s battle is the reason I wanted to go into cancer research,” Andreano said. “When I was in high school, my mom and I, and some of the members of the community, helped put on a fundraiser for Roswell Park (Cancer Center) and then I kept doing research in college and in graduate school — all because of my grandma” who died in 2013.
Kelly Andreano said her mother had lived in Rew in McKean County, Pa., and had worked at the American Cancer Society office in Bradford years before she was diagnosed with the disease. Later, while working at Pennsylvania Rep. Martin Causer’s office in Bradford, Dunn was diagnosed with cancer.
“My mom passed away at the age of 64, but no doubt her legacy lives on in Kaitlyn,” said Kelly Andreano, who is a speech language pathologist for the Olean City School District. Jeff Andreano is the principal at Olean High, and their younger daughter, Kylea, attended Virginia Tech and plans to pursue a career in epidemiology.
“Kaitlyn will tell you, she attributes her success to the strong educational foundation she received in Olean and the community that continues to support her,” Kelly Andreano added.
“It is such an inspirational story for us because my mother’s battle with cancer is what prompted (Kaitlyn) to take this path. I believe her legacy lives on in Kaitlyn’s journey. I have always found it ironic that my mom spent so many years at the (American Cancer Society) office fundraising prior to her battle.”