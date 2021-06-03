OLEAN — After a year of COVID-19-induced hiatus, the City of Olean Music in the Park series will make its return tonight.
The series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Not Norman taking to the gazebo. There is no admission charge.
There are 19 concerts set for the season. Concerts will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday at the site, barring inclement weather. In addition, five Sunday concerts — from 2 to 4 p.m. — will be held June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 5.
In 2020, city officials were forced to push back the beginning of the series until it became clear that the pandemic would not lessen enough to allow the shows without strict rules, such as spray painted 6-foot squares on the grass and fencing to keep out excess spectators.
While the pandemic is ongoing, current COVID-19 guidance from the state due to vaccine availability and lower case counts allows for hundreds of spectators, but city officials report the series averages around 200 per event.
For a full listing of concerts, visit www.cityofolean.org.
The city announced Wednesday that the restrooms at Lincoln Park, which have been kept closed due to coronavirus restrictions, are again open to the public.
