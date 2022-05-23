OLEAN — The Lincoln Park summer concert series will be pushing its opening back by a few days.
Originally set to begin Thursday, the 20-show series will open Saturday instead. Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said that due to illness, Freddy and the Jets will not perform the season opener as expected. The concert will be rescheduled at a later date.
The baton has been passed to the Twin Tiers Community Band, which will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the park.
Concerts are set for every Thursday from June 2 to Sept. 1, all from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In light rain, the concert will remain at the park and spectators may shelter under the Lincoln Square pavilion. In the event of serious weather, the concerts will move to the nearby John Ash Community Center.
There will be four Saturday evening concerts — this Saturday, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. One extra concert was added to the lineup for 2022 — to be held on the Fourth of July.
Concerts include:
- May 28 (Saturday) — Twin Tiers Community Band (Variety)
- June 2 — Dave Dorson (Acoustic Classic Rock)
- June 9 — Roger Pettengill (‘70s Singer/Songwriter)
- June 16 — Not Norman (Oldies)
- June 18 (Saturday) — Freddy And The Jets (Oldies)
- June 23 — Hot Apple Pie (Classic Rock)
- June 30 — Toucan Jam (‘60s To The Present)
- July 4 (Monday) — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- July 7 — Trigger Happy (Country Rock Blues)
- July 14 — Kokomo Time Band {Beach Party Music}
- July 16 (Saturday) — Cruisin’ (Country/Rock)
- July 21 — Larry Lewicki Band (Polkas, Oldies/Country)
- July 28 — Fair To Fiddlin (Bluegrass Americana)
- Aug. 4 — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- Aug. 11 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band (Variety)
- Aug. 18 — Stick Tights (Folk/Rock)
- Aug. 20 (Saturday) — Hick-Ups (Country Rock)
- Aug. 25 — LTM Trio (Jazz)
- Sept. 1 — Joe Gilroy (Classic Rock)
- TBA — Freddy And The Jets (Oldies)