Olean Music Boosters honor scholarship, award winners

OLEAN — The Olean Music Boosters celebrated recent scholarship and award winners from Olean High School with a luncheon at the Old Library Restaurant.
The Olean High School Music Boosters Scholarship was awarded to Grace Ventura, who graduated in June.
Ventura plans to attend Niagara University this fall as a theater major and attended the NYS Summer School for the Arts.
Ventura was a member of National Honor Society, Select Choir, Model UN, Drama Club and the School Newspaper. She has been involved in Olean Community Theater, Olean Theater Workshop, Ray Evans Seneca Theatre and OHS school productions.
The Olean High School Music Booster Scholarship is for any graduated OHS students seeking a profession in music, performing arts and/or music education. The scholarship was awarded by committee on the basis of character, academics and past and anticipated future success in music.
Other Olean High School music awards for 2021 include:
Chorus
• National School Choral Award: Grace Ventura.
• Most Improved Students: Corie Van Deusen-Farwell, entering 12th grade, and Maximillian Butler, entering 11th grade.
• Director’s Award: Andrew Sherburne, graduated senior who will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
Band
• John Philip Sousa Award: Nathan-Michael Gabler, Valedictorian of the OHS Class of 2021. Gabler has been in band and section leader, a member of orchestra, participated in the Houghton String Fest, a member of Select Chorus and Bel Canto. He has been selected to go to Area-All State Tenor and participated in the virtual competition in the NYSSMA All-State Vocal Competition this year. Gabler has performed in theater at school, with the Olean Theater Workshop, at the Taste of Olean, Theater in the Park and various venues for the national anthem. He will attend West Virginia University to study biomedical engineering and neuroscience.
• Most Improved Student: Grace Haynes, entering 10th grade.
• Director’s Award: Kaura Chahal, graduated senior. Chahal was a member of the marching band and was head of percussion. She participated in the Scholastic Challenge, Scholar’s Day and Poetry Out Loud. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership representative. Chahal is a student and teacher at Neighborhood School of Dance. She plans to attend Clarkson University and earn a degree in aeronautical engineering.
Orchestra
• National School Orchestra Award and Director’s Award: Yuki Wada will be attending Binghamton University to study business administration with a concentration in management information systems.
• Most Improved Student: Riti Anumalasetty, entering 10th grade.