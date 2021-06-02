OLEAN — City officials have updated mask guidelines for the Olean Municipal Building.
As of Wednesday, Mayor Bill Aiello announced, face masks are no longer required for visitors in the building if the visitor is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Unvaccinated visitors are still required to wear a mask.
However, face masks are required for all visitors to Olean City Court. The court is operated by the state Unified Court System and leases space in the municipal building, therefore is under UCS mask rules.
Aiello said the city is working with guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and the Cattaraugus County Department of Health, and will adjust the mask policy when appropriate.
The mayor also reported that the restroom at the Lincoln Square pavilion now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restroom had been closed due to the pandemic since 2020 outside of special events.