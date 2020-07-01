ISCHUA — Olean Municipal Airport is getting $500,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration to reconstruct the apron and taxiway.
It was part of $3.6 million in FAA grants to five airports across the 23rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed reported Tuesday. A portion of the grant funding for these projects comes from the CARES Act.
The apron reconstruction is a $350,000 project and the taxiway rehabilitation grant is $150,000.
The airport upgrades are designed to make sure they have “the latest infrastructure in place to grow the economy, support local jobs, and keep our facilities up-to-date,” Reed said.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said the congressman’s office had alerted the city of the FAA grant. “This is a nice grant to get, he added. The projects are expected to be ready for construction next year.
The Common Council recently approved a contract with C&S Companies of Buffalo to prepare plans for the rehabilitation of the main runway at the airport off County Road 81 near Route 16 in Ischua, Aiello said.
The main runway is 4,800 feet long. The airport’s elevation is 2,139 foot above sea level.
The apron and taxiway work will be precursors to the main runway rehabilitation, which is estimated to cost between $5 million and $6 million, Aiello said.
The city’s share of the cost is only 5%, the mayor said. The FAA will pay about 90% of the cost, while the state will pick up 5%.
Aiello said the $500,000 FAA grant “will cover a good portion of the apron and taxiway project.The bigger project, the runway, will be coming down the road in the next several years.”
Aiello said, “This grant will save the city a significant amount of money and puts us in a better position to rehabilitate the entire runway.
Reed announced an additional $3.1 million in FAA grants for Chautauqua County Dunkirk Airport, Elmira-Corning Airport, Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport and Corning-Painted Post Airport.