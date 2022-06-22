OLEAN — Splash and dog park equipment will be on its way this summer.
The Common Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of equipment for the splash park.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he will proceed with the purchase on the verbal OK from the council, and a formal resolution will follow — a process used in similar projects in the past, he said.
“Our goal is to break ground this fall,” said Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, with most of the site prep and removal of the old concrete expected before the winter. Officials said they still hope to have the site opened for the public by Memorial Day 2023. “We want to stay on task… we’ve got to get this order in.”
Crawford noted that between a 12-week lead time on the purchase and concerns over rising costs led to the vote being held on Tuesday — announced later Friday with an amended agenda released to the public.
The entire site will cover about 7,100 square feet with a concrete surface, with a spray area of around 5,500 square feet. As planned, the site will be about 115 feet long by 86 feet wide. An area with a large tank to drop water on users will be the center of the project, with areas on the outer ring serving groups such as toddlers or older children. Lighting will make the facility usable in the evening hours, and fencing and security cameras to protect the site are included in the plan.
The cost — including contingency funds for overruns and $25,000 in landscaping — the project is expected to cost about $1.5 million. Crawford said $500,000 set aside from the city’s federal COVID-19 aid will be used, as well as a $1 million, 15-year bond. The bond will have repayments of about $70,000 a year, Crawford said, which is expected to be covered by ticket sales — for example, the city receives almost $200,000 a year in ticket and facility rentals at the adjacent ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
The equipment is expected to run about $800,000, with another $300,000 for installation and the remainder of the funds for site work, electrical and other improvements.
IN ADDITION, the committee also authorized Aiello to sign a purchase order with Paragon Solutions for $19,557 in dog park equipment for Oak Hill Park.
Crawford noted the original bids for the park did not include equipment for the dog park, but did include installation. Paragon offered the lowest of three received quotes for the equipment.
The dog park area, he said, will include separate enclosures and obstacle course-style equipment for small and large dogs.