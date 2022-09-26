OLEAN — More than 20 vendors have signed up for the Olean Moonlight Market, which opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park.
Organizers said the family-friendly market will aim to create a spooky — but not scary — atmosphere by having the main lights off of the pavilion and vendors having lights at their tables and with some other lights around the market. There is no admission charge.
Vendors include Four Colly Birds, Endless Meghan, Enchanted Mountain Jewelry, Honey Bees & Heather, Alchemy of Spirits, Cochran Classics, Cats and Crafts, Sew Stitch'n Cute, My Serenity Craft Shack, Sassy Pants Crafts, Barb's Birdhouses, Woofies Cookies, Gail's Creations, Raz a Taz Sewing, Zoar Valley Magic, Good Intentions, Trail Blazers Studios, Amity Wood and Ink, and Luna Goddess Treasures