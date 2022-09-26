OLEAN — More than 20 vendors have signed up for the Olean Moonlight Market, which opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park.

Organizers said the family-friendly market will aim to create a spooky — but not scary — atmosphere by having the main lights off of the pavilion and vendors having lights at their tables and with some other lights around the market. There is no admission charge.

 

