OLEAN — Mercy Flight of Western New York will open up its Boardmanville facility to the public for the site’s 25th anniversary later this year.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar, 625 Main St., the public is invited to come learn about Mercy Flight’s nonprofit mission and meet with various groups which also serve the community.
“We like to open our doors and let the public come in and meet us,” said Keri Simon, Mercy Flight of Olean’s outreach coordinator.
“There’s people in the community who don’t know that we’re here — even though we make a ton of noise,” Simon added, “there are people that don’t know that we’re a nonprofit.”
The Olean Police Department will be on hand, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit will provide demonstrations. Area fire departments will also give demonstrations.
“We will have Stop the Bleed training, which will be taught by one of our Mercy Flight employees,” Simon said. The course teaches participants three ways to stop bleeding in the event of a traumatic injury, helping save lives in a crisis.
Ardent Solutions of Wellsville will be on hand to perform child safety seat checks, Simon said.
“These girls replace it right there on the stop — they don’t let people leave with unsafe car seats,” Simon said.
Other activities include music from DJ Squirrel, a children's craft program presented by Home Depot, Trappers chicken barbecue dinners and a basket raffle.
For more information on the open house, or to register for Stop the Bleed, contact Simon at ksimon@mercyflight.org.
Founded in 1981, Mercy Flight built the current hangar site adjacent to Olean General Hospital in 1998. The site was the first built by Mercy Flight outside of the Buffalo area. The current helicopter based in Olean, a Bell 429, joined the fleet in Olean in 2018, replacing the circa 1980 BK-117 which was the original helicopter for the site.