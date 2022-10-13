OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center will offer a fun program for children and the whole family, “Caring for Ourselves and Others,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the center at 2275 Dugan Road.
The program is produced and presented by the center’s Mindful Families group, which is made up of teachers, parents and professionals in healthcare, wellness and mindfulness.
The program will include yoga for the whole family, story time for children pre-school through grade 2, age-appropriate creative crafts and activities making signs with a positive message, mindful games, singing and making healthy snacks.
Past Mindful Families programs have been popular with local families who enjoy the unique networking experience for parents and their children. Grandparents are welcome and encouraged.
To register or for more information, contact Jeanne at (716) 278-0180, to ensure sufficient snacks and materials. The program is free, but donations are appreciated.
