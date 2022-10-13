Olean Meditation Center logo

OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center will offer a fun program for children and the whole family, “Caring for Ourselves and Others,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the center at 2275 Dugan Road.

The program is produced and presented by the center’s Mindful Families group, which is made up of teachers, parents and professionals in healthcare, wellness and mindfulness.

