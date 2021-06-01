OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center will present Soulful Expressions under the tent from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 on the grounds of the center, 2275 Dugan Road
Masks may not be required of vaccinated individuals.
All events are offered free of charge to allow everyone an opportunity to experience these events which for some may not otherwise have been inaccessible. They include:
- 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Hatha Yoga and Meditation with YogaBetsy.
- Noon — Marilyn Anderson will present on Guatemalan art inside the center via Zoom from Rochester.
- 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — Yoga with Kim LaMendola will offer variations on Sun Salutation and Hatha Yoga
- 3 p.m. — Drumming and chanting meditation with Rick Schuler.
All interactive events will be held under the tent to allow participation without a mask.
Soulful Expressions includes an artistic and literary exposition by author, artist, activist Marilyn Anderson of Rochester, on Guatemalan art which reflects the long and painful history of the Mayan people. This presentation will be inside the center via Zoom.
Live music will be provided by Toucan Jam and refreshments will be available between events.
Soulful Expressions’ yoga, drumming and excursion into Guatemalan art offer a culturally and globally diverse collaboration to bring an invaluable and enriching cultural presence to Olean.
“Soulful Expressions highlights the intersection of mindfulness, creativity, and cultural forms of the human spirit,” said Richard Reilly, president of the Olean Meditation Center.
For further information, please email the Olean Meditation Center at oleanmeditation@gmail.com.