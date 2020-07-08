OLEAN — There will be more opportunities to sound off on race, policing and other issues in the community, Mayor Bill Aiello said.
Aiello told the Common Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday that he hopes to put out a survey in physical and online forms for residents within a month if all goes as planned.
The survey, he said, will compliment suggestions received at three town hall-style meetings with the community, the second of which is this week.
Aiello called the meetings following a council meeting in mid-June where several residents voiced concerns over racism and policing in the community.
At the first meeting, June 29, around two dozen people attended, with several speaking in favor of various reforms and changes to improve the community. Calls for more community involvement in policing, limiting use of force, improving activities in the community to give alternatives to petty crime for youth and other ideas were brought forward for consideration.
While the topics brought up at the meeting were not discussed Tuesday, the mayor shared his idea to get more responses from the community.
With a survey out to the general public, “maybe it will give us an idea what people think,” he said, adding that he hopes to hear from community members “who don’t normally go to meetings,” as well as those who attend the town halls.
He said he has already reached out to the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and several ministers who said they would help get the word out.
Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said the surveys need to be just part of the data collected, as racial profiling is an issue that only a small percentage of the population in the area may find — about 5% of the city is Black, according to the 2010 Census — but that does not mean it is not a problem.
“We need to be cognizant that those who shared their views are not in the majority of demographics,” Crawford said, adding that people such as himself, “middle-aged white guys (may say) ‘Yeah, there’s no problem.’”
“We’re just collecting data,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, adding that poll results should not be considered “a referendum.”
While an online poll may be convenient for many, Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said he was concerned with vote brigading — when people from interested groups around the world vote in online polls for local issues in order to skew the results for political or humorous reasons.
Gonzalez added that those in surrounding communities may also be affected by racism and policing in Olean, and their views should be considered. Crawford recommended that demographic information about respondents also be collected as a way to help analyze the results.
Gonzalez also noted that a recent suggestion on Facebook — the installation of an electronic bulletin board at city hall or Lincoln Park — was an idea previously set aside for lack of funds, but was worth looking into again. He said it could be another way to get the word out about such surveys.
Aiello noted the city looked at a similar board for War Veterans Park, but with a cost of $65,000 to $75,000, it was deemed too expensive at the time.
“There may be an opportunity now to get that,” Aiello said.
He noted the $900,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative project for North Union Street — one of a dozen approved for the $10 million award from the state — includes wayfinding and signs, and the board could be worked into that project, which is now in the planning stages.
THE NEXT TOWN HALL meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the John J. Ash Community Center.
Aiello said that while events have a 50-person maximum, the venue has enough space for about 45 people to remain 6 feet apart. Those interested in attending must register at the mayor’s office, at 376-5615. Priority will be given to city residents.
A third town hall is also scheduled for July 16 at the community center.