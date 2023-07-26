OLEAN — City officials are still working on assembling the police civilian review board nine months after it was first approved.
The board, first approved in October by the Common Council, will be tasked with reviewing complaints of police misconduct or excessive force, as well as serving as a community liaison “to foster positive communication between the public and the Olean Police Department” as soon as it is empaneled.
“We’re making progress on it,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, indicating personnel issues and staff vacations slowed the process. “We’ve sent out several letters to individuals we think would be good candidates.”
The mayor declined to identify the candidates, but said “we’re trying to get a well-rounded group in the city.”
The legislation calls on the membership of the board to “aspire to reflect the City’s diversity including but not limited to age, race, creed, national origin, gender, gender identity, marital status or source of income,” but it does not mandate a makeup of the board. The legislation charges the mayor with appointing a board, but it did not include a timetable or deadline for the appointments.
Aiello noted around a dozen letters were sent out and four had been returned by Monday indicating the recipient would serve, the mayor said, and he is giving the remaining recipients until the end of the week to decide.
Once appointed by the mayor, the members must be approved by the Common Council. Aiello said he would like to have the process completed by the end of the summer so the panel can begin its mandatory training.
The Common Council unanimously approved the proposal Oct. 25, but Aiello, a former police officer, vetoed the legislation on Nov. 23. On Dec. 27, the Common Council approved an override with the minimum 5-2 tally.
At the time of his veto, Aiello argued that a lack of transparency was not an issue in the department, and he noted a lack of formal complaints against officers. Critics of Aiello’s decision countered during public comment sessions before the council that complaints do not come in because of a lack of trust in the current system, not because there are no issues.
Discussions of a review board began in 2020 in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and a state-mandated Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommended the city create a review board later that year. In March 2021 the panel proposed a board with direct disciplinary and budget powers. Also submitting a plan to the council was police union Council 82, proposing a public outreach and policy group with no oversight authority.
The final law took elements from both, including review of police actions after the police chief makes a decision — as the city charter and union contracts place the decision power with the police chief — as well as a public outreach role.
A similar law passed in Geneva was dropped after Council 82 challenged the law in court for violating collective bargaining agreements and the city charter by taking such power from the police chief. An attorney for Council 82, which also represents Olean’s patrol and command employees, suggested during a public hearing in 2022 that a lawsuit may be filed in Olean if the law is believed to violate the charter or other agreements. No legal challenges have been filed related to Olean’s law, according to state court records.
The 2023-24 city budget includes $800 for training, supplies and materials for the panel.