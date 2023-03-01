OLEAN — The largest city property tax hike in almost two decades has gone to the Common Council for consideration.

Given to Common Council members earlier this month and released to the Times Herald on Monday, the 2023-24 city budget proposal prepared by Mayor Bill Aiello and department heads calls for $20.03 million in general fund expenditures, a 9.34% increase over the current budget.

John Crawford

