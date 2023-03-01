OLEAN — The largest city property tax hike in almost two decades has gone to the Common Council for consideration.
Given to Common Council members earlier this month and released to the Times Herald on Monday, the 2023-24 city budget proposal prepared by Mayor Bill Aiello and department heads calls for $20.03 million in general fund expenditures, a 9.34% increase over the current budget.
To cover rising costs, property taxes are expected to increase by 6% — and would require the Common Council to override the state-mandated property tax cap. Water and sewer rates are also set to rise 2%.
Speaking to the Times Herald, Aiello said he had hoped to keep the tax levy increase in line with the state’s property tax cap, but higher costs made that unfeasible.
“It’s necessary to keep the services we have now,” the mayor said. “We came up with the best possible budget.”
Aiello noted the city signed new contracts with several unions this year, with pay raises for workers. He said payroll went up about 10% under the new budget. Meanwhile, retirement costs for workers represented by the CSEA went up 15%, and retirement for the police and fire unions went up 8%.
Debt service is also expected to rise 29% in the next budget.
Aiello noted several good signs that helped offset even higher costs, such as sales tax revenue expected to be almost $300,000 over budget in 2022-23 and a decrease in health insurance due to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed tax hike is the highest in 16 years — the highest since the city saw double-digit increases in three consecutive years: 11.15% in the 2006-07 budget, 18.83% in the 2007-08 budget, and 11.57% in the 2008-09 budget.
Those hikes came amid struggles to pay for operations and debt, leading to $4.3 million in deficit financing and a decade of annual reviews of city budgets by the office of the state comptroller.
All three of those hikes predated the state-mandated property tax cap, which went into effect in mid-June 2011. Under the cap, which first applied to the city’s 2012-13 budget, calls for a cap based on a formula with the base of 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.
Since the tax cap was approved, no city budget has increased above the threshold, and four years saw the tax levy decrease. While several budgets saw the full allowable increase in the levy, only once — in the 2022-23 budget — did city officials levy a 2% increase in taxes.
That has impacted budgets several times, Aiello noted, with the city hitting the lower cap on several occasions.
And while the allowable levy growth factor for the city’s 2020-21 budget was 1.0178 — or 1.78% — city leaders elected to keep property taxes flat in that budget year, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in its early stages while the budget was being approved. The allowable levy growth factor for the 2021-22 budget was 1.0131, or 1.31%, which ties to the tax increase approved by the Common Council. The factors for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 budgets is 1.02, or a 2% cap.
FOUR NEW POSITIONSFour new positions are included in the budget, the mayor said, but “these are positions that can eventually help us” by lowering costs or generating new revenue.
A full-time parking enforcement officer would solve a staffing problem that has left the position empty — and its budgeted revenue down.
“We can’t get anyone to work part-time,” Aiello said, adding a full-time worker would be easier to find. And while city police have been called upon to issue some parking tickets, “I’m getting complaints now from some of the merchants uptown,” about the parking situation.
The current budget called for $80,000 in parking meter violations — while some spots in the city’s business district continue to have meters, the majority operate on a two-hour free parking rule, but all are listed under the same revenue line. Due to the lack of enforcement, Aiello said the city is not expected to hit that figure, but the 2023-24 budget includes $85,000 in revenue that could reasonably be expected from a full-time enforcement officer.
A civil engineer for the Department of Public Works would be tasked with inspecting capital projects, the mayor said — a required step toward completion and currently contracted out at great expense for every project.
A third full-time assistant manager for the Youth and Recreation Department would provide better coverage than part-time employees at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, possibly allowing for increasing operating hours and generating more revenue from the facility.
A senior airport maintainer would replace part-time positions at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.
COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S VIEWCouncil President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that with the effects of inflation on all Oleanders, “I was not surprised to see that increase” in tax levy.
“Overall, this is going to be a really challenging budget season,” he said. “We’re going to have to take a very hard look at the mayor’s budget and the department heads’ proposals.
“There are a lot of really good things in the budget,” Crawford added, and said he would support adding jobs if they prove to either raise revenues or cut other expenses.
Crawford also noted that the state’s tax cap “is fine and good during normal inflationary periods” — it is not equipped to deal with the rapid inflation after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is going to be really difficult to hold to that” cap, he said, noting that many of the expenses that rose are based on contracts or state mandates.
Under the city charter, the mayor must provide a preliminary budget by Feb. 15. In most years, the council has met almost weekly from the date of delivery to the final approval to discuss changes, ask department heads about their budgets, look at capital projects, and talk about how to handle leftover contingency funds for special projects.
That process is expected to start next week, Aiello and Crawford said, and a tentative schedule of meetings is being discussed.
If the council agrees to override the cap, state law mandates the city first pass a local law to override the cap, and must do so with a 60% vote of the Common Council — at least a 5-2 majority of the seven-member panel. There is no required time period between the law and the budget being passed, meaning the local law and budget may be approved at the same meeting.
The budget must be approved by April 15 for a June 1 start.