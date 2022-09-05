OLEAN — As the school bells start to ring, local drivers will have to share the roads with more than 2,000 students in the City of Olean.
Mayor Bill Aiello and Chief Ron Richardson of the Olean Police Department remind residents of some of the rules of the road before school starts.
The Olean City School District has four schools located on East Spring Street, Washington Street, Wayne Street and West Sullivan Street. Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic is located on North 24th Street. The New Life Christian School is located on North Union Street.
Head Start is housed on East Elm Street. The former Boardmanville School on Main Street hosts a number of BOCES classes.
“Speed zones encompass the area around all of the schools and the school zone speed limit is 20 miles per hour,” Richardson said. “Motorists should be alert and reduce speed when necessary. They should also be aware of crosswalks and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks.”
There are two crossing guards to assist children to safely cross the street and parents should teach their children to cross with the guard. The guards will be located before and after school at the Olean Intermediate Middle School and near Washington West Elementary on Washington Street and North 15th Street. “Motorists should be alert to the crossing guards and stop their vehicle when told to do so.”
School buses are also on the roads.
“Motorists should be aware that it is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload students,” Richardson said. “School buses are equipped with yellow flashing lights that remind motorists that the bus is preparing to stop. Red flashing lights signal that the school bus has stopped and motorists on both sides of the road must stop as well.
“Keep an eye on the children after they exit the bus; make sure that they are on the sidewalk and out of harm’s way before driving away,” the chief said. “Children can be unpredictable after they get off a bus.”
Aiello added, “It is important that drivers pay special attention to children walking to school as they may sometimes abruptly enter the roadway. Be observant of the flashing speed limit school zone signs near the Olean schools, reduce your speed and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks. The Olean Police Department will be out actively enforcing violations.”