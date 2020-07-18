OLEAN — Too much rain led to an overflow at a city wastewater pump station — dumping about 64,000 gallons of untreated water into the Allegheny River.
According to a NY-ALERT notification issued Friday, the discharge at around 9:40 p.m. was at the sewer lift station at 411 S. 4th St. — the site of several discharges in the last two years, typically attributed to power outages.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the discharge was not the result of a mechanical issue, but of sheer volume.
“It was 1.9-something inches of water all at once,” Aiello said, adding that while there are many storms that come along, “it was a large amount of water in a very short period of time.”
The National Weather Service reported the area received just shy of two inches of rain late Thursday in the space of an hour or so. Several similar discharges were reported across the state on Friday, including at least three in Erie County.
While the full list of incidents on Thursday evening was not available — a full report is expected in early August of all discharges for July — the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported 393 discharges from permit-holders across the state in June, indicating that discharges are relatively common across the state.
Once the alarm at the lift station sounded, Aiello said, it took about an hour for a city employee to get to the station and get it back online.
The purpose of the lift station, built in the 1930s but recently updated, is to help move wastewater out of the South Olean neighborhood.
“The water goes in, and is then brought up so it can flow down to the wastewater treatment plant,” Aiello said.
The line carries about 75% of the city’s wastewater — upward of 9 million gallons a day during storm events.
In the event of an overflow, either through pump failure or high volume flow, the system is designed to overflow into the river. Otherwise, such water would back up in the sewer system, causing discharges through storm drains and damaging sewer lines. In theory, it could also force a backup into homes in the area, bringing with it not only smells but also disease-causing bacteria and other microbes.
Several large discharges at the pump station have occurred in recent years.
An August 2018 power outage and storm caused a 200,000-gallon discharge from the station. After that discharge, the city OK’d the purchase and installation of a $50,000 natural gas-powered generator. However, due to regular project design and bidding timetables, it was not installed by the following summer — when, a year almost to the day later — when a power outage disabled an overflow alarm allowing for 330,000 gallons to be discharged into the river for almost 22 hours during a dry period.
However, the mayor said, there was one plus side this week compared to previous discharges caused by power outages. At the time of the discharge, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Water Information System, the station at the wastewater treatment plant in South Olean indicated a flow of over 11,200 gallons per second flowing past the station.
The flow early Friday morning peaked at about 28,000 gallons per second. That means that the waste was quickly diluted, the mayor said, and posed less of a risk to water users and others downstream.
The bypasses — previously almost always at the wastewater treatment plant until recently — have been well-known for decades, with the state Department of Environmental Conservation first ordering the city to improve the sewer system in 1999. By 2005, the city offered a plan to the state for remediation, but it was not acted upon until after the state ramped up efforts again following the election of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In 2016, following more state prompting, the city prepared a $39 million plan for upgrading the sewer system, beginning with a $23.25 million treatment plant overhaul. Also part of the city’s agreement was to spend at least $250,000 a year on sewer system upgrades.
The city faced a harsh punishment if it did not comply with the state’s initial order — at $37,500 a day since 1999, the fines to date would run more than $280 million, plus the cost of compliance.
The wastewater treatment plant, which had not seen major overhauls since a 1967 natural gas explosion and damage from the Flood of 1972, was the first to be undertaken — a $23.25 million project.Other changes — such as mandating the disconnection of building rain gutters from the sewer system, relining the main 4-foot pipe leading to the treatment plant and rain gardens along North Union Street — have reduced inflow to the sewer system during storms.
However, other sources remain. One such source, infiltration of rainwater seeping into the ground and into the sewer pipes, remains a major problem, officials previously told the Times Herald.
The solution would be to replace sewer pipes — many over a century old. And despite the city spending at least a quarter of a million dollars annually under its consent order with the state, several DPW directors — including current Director Bob Ring and his predecessor, Tom Windus — have cautioned the Common Council and mayor’s office that at current replacement rates, it could be hundreds of years before the century-old water and sewer lines in the city are replaced.