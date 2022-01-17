OLEAN — Locals began digging out after up to a foot of snow fell Sunday night and throughout Martin Luther King Day.
According to the National Weather Service, Olean received 9.5 inches by 2 p.m. Monday. Most of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties received between 8-12 inches of snow, the NWS reported, with higher snowfall amounts in the northeast corner of Cattaraugus County and the southeastern corner of Allegany County.
More snow was expected overnight and into Tuesday, with winds picking up as well. At 4 p.m., the winter storm warning was extended to 10 p.m., with a winter weather advisory set to expire at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Another 3 to 5 total inches of accumulation were expected.
EVEN BEFORE the snow stopped falling, city officials activated their mechanism to help dig out after Monday’s snow storm for the first time in three years.
On Monday, Mayor Bill Aiello declared a snow event, going into effect at midnight Tuesday. Snow events, previously triggered by set snowfall totals, were changed in 2015 to be at the discretion of the mayor.
Under the city ordinance, parking of motor vehicles on primary streets shall be prohibited between 3-7 a.m. Parking on sub-primary streets shall be prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. Parking on secondary streets is banned between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The shifting times allow for those with no off-street parking to move cars from sub-primary streets to secondary streets to make way for plows, and moving their vehicles back to sub-primary streets to clear the secondary streets. Violators may be given parking tickets.
Primary streets include the full lengths of State and Union streets.
Sub-primary streets, which represent corridors through neighborhoods, sites near schools, large businesses and city buildings, include Alder from Seneca to Spring; Buffalo; Clark; Clinton, North and South; Constitution; Delaware from Union to Barry; Eighth, North, between West Sullivan Street and Wayne Street; Elm, East and West; Euclid, Fifteenth; First, South from State to Irving; First, North; Forest, North (200 and 300 blocks); Fourth, South (200 block); Fourth, North from Wayne north; Franchot Boulevard (east of Union); Franklin; Front; Genesee; Green, West; Hamilton; Henley West; Higgins; Highland Terrace; Homer; Indiana Avenue; Irving; Johnson; King; Laurens; Madison; Main; Nineteenth, South; Oregon; Oviatt (east of Main); Pine; Prospect; Queen; Reed from Third to Thirteenth; River; Seneca; Seventh; South; Spring, East; Spruce; Stardust; Sullivan, West, from Union to Fifteenth; Sunrise, from Stardust to Van Buren; Terrace; Third, North (300 block); Twelfth; Twenty-first; Twenty-fourth; Times Square; Union Street, North Extension; Van Buren; Washington; Wayne; York.
Secondary streets are all other streets in the city.
While the times and streets have been set for decades, the system has rarely been triggered in recent years.
The last issued snow event was Jan. 18, 2019, with no snow events declared in 2020 or 2021. One was reported in 2018, none in 2017, and two in 2016.
DON’T FORGET TO shovel your sidewalks, as well.
In most of the city, including residential neighborhoods, snow must be cleared within 24 hours of the end of the storm. Rules are stricter for downtown properties.
In the General Commercial and City Center zoning districts where the sidewalk extends across the full width of the subway to the street, a strip at least eight feet wide must be kept clear from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When shoveling, city code dictates that snow cannot be shoveled into a public street, nor can it be piled more than 30 inches high at street corners within 35 feet of the corner of public streets. Snow also cannot be piled or blown on fire hydrants.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY got its best taste of winter yet this season Sunday night into Monday as a foot or more of snow fell across most parts of the county.
From Allegany to Randolph to West Valley, Public Works crews started plowing and sanding the nearly 400 miles of county roads at 4 a.m. Monday.
Crews worked through the Martin Luther King holiday to keep ahead of snow that sometimes fell at a rate of 2-3 inches per hour. Winds up to 30 mph whipped the snow around and reduced visibility for motorists.
Trucks from the Allegany Highway Barn on Seventh Street were ready for the snow. Drivers loaded up with a mixture of sand and salt and headed out to their routes.
“We got between a foot and a foot and a half,” said Adrian Phearsdorf, Allegany Road Section supervisor. “The drivers have been out most of the day. They took a break not long ago. The other crew will come on about 4 o’clock.”
How are the roads? Snow-covered with a nice sand base, said Phearsdorf.
At the Randolph Highway Barn, Assistant Road Section Supervisor Tom Henderson said this is the heaviest snow of the season.
The early shift started at 4 a.m. to try to keep ahead of the snow, Henderson said. The second shift will come on at 4 p.m. to pick up where the first shift left off.
“The public has to slow down,” Henderson said. “They knew this was coming. We probably have 12 inches plus. The roads aren’t bad, but you need to slow down.
The same was true at the county’s other highway barns in Franklinville, West Valley, Five Points (Little Valley) and Markhams (Dayton).
The U.S. Weather Service in Buffalo reported the deepest snowfall in the town of Perrysburg, between 24 and 30 inches. There were 12 inches reported by noon in Great Valley, 15 inches on Snyder Hill Road in Cattaraugus and 11 inches in Delevan.
The Buffalo office of the Weather Service also posted the following snow depths reported at 4 p.m. Monday: West Valley, 11.8 inches, Franklinville, 10 inches; Little Valley, 10 inches; Olean, 9 inches and Randolph, 8 inches.
Neighboring Allegany County reported 15 inches in Wellsville at 9 a.m., 12 inches at Short Tract and 9.5 inches in Almond.