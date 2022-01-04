OLEAN — Despite having “a tough two years,” progress was still made in 2021, the city’s chief executive announced Monday.
At the start of his third term, Mayor Bill Aiello gave his annual address to the Common Council during an in-person meeting Monday — the first in a month due to the rising toll of the pandemic locally. While much of his talk was focused on the progress the city made over the first six years of his tenure, the last two dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic
“We have had a tough two years,” the mayor said. “COVID-19 has taken its toll on our residents and businesses. Our local hospital system has been stretched to its limits, as have our public safety departments. Our students and their families have coped with the disappointments inherent to the pandemic.
“In addition we are saying good-bye to an industry that has been in our community since the early 1900s — an international company that at one time was Olean’s biggest employer,” the mayor added, referring to the closure of the Siemens Energy manufacturing plant.
But, oddly enough despair, is not in the air, the mayor said.
“Olean residents have taken on a can-do, will-do attitude,” he said. “This city and our residents are resilient and will continue to move forward. We know that Olean will be fine no matter what obstacles are placed in our way. It has been our nature since our founding and we will move on to something new and something better — we always do. We have a great workforce and are surrounded by institutions committed to expanding and preparing that workforce for the future.
“Our city consists of good, kind, charitable people who consistently step-up to help those in need. We can witness that on a daily basis. We are all in this city together — and I have to say, there can’t be a finer group of people than the residents of Olean,” Aiello concluded. “I am honored and proud to be mayor of this community because we continually work together as a team to meet the challenges and move our city forward.”
Despite the pandemic, Aiello said he was proud of the efforts by city departments to keep services rolling with the punches.
With up to a third of police and fire staff quarantined for COVID-19 at various times, police responded to 15,000 calls and made 542 arrests, while the fire department responded to over 800 fire calls, 850 medical assist and motor vehicle accident calls, and almost 3,800 ambulance calls.
The Department of Public Works completed several high-profile projects including the Washington Street and Walkable Olean Phase II projects, as well as work at the wastewater treatment plant, and almost five miles of street resurfacing.
The Youth and Recreation Department hosted 19 summer concerts and enrolled 350 children in summer rec programs; reopened the ice rink, Franchot Park wading pool, the Bartlett House, the John Ash Community Center; and assisted in building a disc golf course at Gargoyle Park.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, John Crawford, the Democrat representing Ward 5, was unanimously tapped for another year as Common Council president.
Crawford, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, was tapped first in 2018 — in his second year on the council. He served two years before declining to run for the presidency again in 2020. He was tapped again in 2021.
The council president, under the city charter, presides over meetings of the council, and serves as interim mayor upon vacancy of the mayor’s post. Beyond the charter, the president performs other duties including setting agendas, acting as a liaison between the council and mayor and representing the council on various panels in the community.
In addition four council members were sworn in.
Incumbents Jason Panus, R-Ward 2; Vernon Robinson Jr, I-Ward 6; and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7; were joined by newcomer Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, for a mass swearing in ceremony before city Judge Nicholas DiCerbo.