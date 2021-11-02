OLEAN — The mayor’s office at city hall won’t need a new nameplate after Tuesday’s election results, but at least one ward will.
Incumbent Bill Aiello, on the Republican and Conservative lines, fended off a challenge by Gary Harvey Jr. on the Working Families and independent United People lines. According to Cattaraugus County Board of Elections results — which are unofficial and include early voting returns but do not include the names of write-in votes, or the results of absentee or affidavit ballots — Aiello won 1,411-493.
Officials also tallied 23 write-in votes.
“I’m very thankful that the majority of voters in Olean have faith in me,” Aiello said. “I will work as hard as I did in my first and second terms all the way through my third term.
“It was a very light turnout, but I was on the winning end so I’m very happy,” the mayor said.
Aiello credited the light turnout to a lack of competitive races at the county level, and thought a lack of a city Democratic Party-endorsed candidate also lowered turnout. By comparison, in 2017 when Democrats tapped former mayor Linda Witte to rechallenge Aiello, the mayor prevailed 1,854-1,284.
Harvey issued a statement on Facebook shortly before 11 p.m. conceding the race.
“Thank you all so very much for all of your support, and for the opportunity to be a voice for the people of this great city ... congratulations to Mayor Aiello on his 3rd term,” he said. “Trust me when I say that I’m still here, still focused on making Olean a better place, and will continue to help be a voice for the people ... the work isn’t over, let’s continue to push for change!
“Again thank you all very much for your support, it’s meant so much.”
In early voting, Aiello received 165 votes — 130 on the Republican line and 35 on the Conservative line — accounting for 69% of early votes. Harvey received 68 early votes — 64 on the Working Families line and four on the United People line.
It was unclear how many absentee ballots are outstanding in the city races, which were enough to switch the apparent winner of the close Seventh Ward alderman race in 2019 from Republican Reed McElfresh to Democrat David Anastasia.
Ward 2 Common Council
Incumbent Jason Panus won a second term on the Common Council, with the Republican receiving 246 votes against United People candidate Kristin Hinson’s 82 votes. Five write-in votes were recorded.
In early voting, Panus received 15 votes, while Hinson received 14. One write-in was reported.
Ward 4 Common Council
Democrat Sonya McCall claimed victory Tuesday evening over former Common Council member Linda Edstrom, a Republican. McCall reported Edstrom had conceded the race that evening.
According to unofficial results, McCall led 137-100 over Edstrom, with 10 votes for United People candidate Ezra Johnson, who backed McCall in the election.
Early voting skewed toward McCall. With 40 votes — 35 on the Democratic line and 5 on the Working Families line — McCall received just over 70% of early votes. Edstrom received 17 early votes — 13 on the Republican line and four on the conservative — for just under 30% of the vote. Johnson received no early votes.
Ward 6 Common Council
Incumbent independent Vernon Robinson Jr. declared victory Tuesday night over Republican challenger Nicholas Peterson 165-119.
Early voting favored Robinson by the highest margin in the city. Robinson received 36 early votes — 33 on the Democratic line and three on the Working Families line — for just over 78% of the vote. Peterson received 10 early votes for just under 22% — eight on the Republican line and two on the independent Traditional line independent line.
Ward 7 Common Council
Incumbent Democrat David Anastasia received 187 votes in the unofficial tallies. Running unopposed, he received 18 early votes, 12 on the Democratic and six on the Working Families line.