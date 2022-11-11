OLEAN — The Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month was marked for the 104th time in the city on Friday.
The annual Olean American Legion Post 530 annual Veterans Day observance was held on a rainy Friday morning in Lincoln Park this year, with attendees gathering under the Lincoln Square pavilion or under umbrellas in the grass to witness the event.
Master of ceremonies for the 104th observance was Legion 2nd Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, a U.S. Navy veteran. Officers of the day were Legion Chaplain Mike Muir, a Navy veteran; and Legion Historian John MacRoy, a U.S. Army veteran.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Legion-chartered Scouts BSA Troop 621 and Cub Scout Pack 617, followed by the Olean High School Band playing the national anthem and an invocation from the Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, noted that the event “is not just a day off from school,” and he valued the youths present learning the history behind the observance.
Honoring veterans is important, he said, because “they are the firm ground beneath our feet everyday.”
Borrello added that the meaning should not be left for just one day a year.
“After today we should make sure our children and our children’s children know what it takes to ensure freedom in the greatest nation in the world,” he added.
State Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, was pleased that the weather did not dissuade the attendees from marking the occasion.
“Every Veterans Day is beautiful,” Giglio said, noting snowstorms and rain would not stop the ceremony or diminish its importance to thank veterans. “We always owe them a great debt of gratitude.”
Giglio noted several family members who served, and “I know the price that the families pay.”
Looking at the children in the Scouts BSA units and the school music groups, “I’m pretty sure we’re in good hands,” he said, sure that the youth called upon for service would perform their duty as those have in the past.
Mayor Bill Aiello also thanked veterans for their service.
“Today we are honoring your sacrifice, your grit, your determination to protect freedom,” Aiello said. “We stand in this beautiful park on an autumn day — peacefully assembled — because of you.”
Muir and Olean Legion Commander Jim Farmer rang the Heritage Bell 11 times, symbolizing “the Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month” — the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. The day became known as Armistice Day, but was renamed Veterans Day after World War II.
Rossi gave a benediction calling on a world of peace and blessings for veterans. Three volleys were fired by the Olean American Legion’s ritual team, followed by an Olean High School band trumpeter sounding Taps to close the ceremony.
After the ceremony, Tincher placed a wreath at the World War II veterans monument at the foot of the South Union Street bridge, and a luncheon was held at the Legion hall on East State Street.