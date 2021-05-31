OLEAN — A short ceremony Monday allowed Oleanders to gather and reflect on those who died defending the nation.
Dozens of residents attended the ceremony in Lincoln Park, lasting around 10 minutes. The ceremony was similar in length to that held in November by area veterans groups at the park. The ceremony Monday replaced the private service held by veterans at the Veterans Field of Honor at Mount View Cemetery in 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic and the strictest restrictions on group gatherings.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by members of Scouts BSA Troop 621, followed by the Olean High School band performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Post Chaplain Mike Muir, a Navy veteran, offered the invocation.
Also performing during the ceremony were high school choir students, singing “God Bless America.”
In lieu of the traditional drop of a wreath into the Allegheny River to remember those who died in naval service, Legion Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher read the Navy Prayer.
Tincher, a Navy veteran, served as master of ceremonies. Officers of the day were Jim Tambash, an Army veteran, and Post Commander James Farmer, a Marine Corps veteran. Following the service, Tincher placed a wreath at the veterans memorial on South Union Street.
Mayor Bill Aiello served as keynote speaker, thanking the veterans groups for moving ahead with the ceremony.
“It’s hard to organize events as we contend with the pandemic, and I’m glad we can celebrate this holiday today,” Aiello said.
The mayor noted the sentiments of President Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address, that those who died in the battle did not die in vain.
“To keep America safe and free is never safe or free,” the mayor said, noting those who fought and died since the Civil War have done so “not for conquest or colonization, but for freedom.”
Earlier in the day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Memorial Day is a day on which the American people could reflect upon the sacrifices made by service members past and present to uphold our democracy.
“Our freedom is no small gift and we owe endless thanks to those who gave their lives answering the call to serve,” the governor said. “Service women and men are heroes. While we acknowledge and celebrate those we’ve lost defending our country today, we should express our thanks every day for all they have given and continue to give.
“God bless our troops and God bless America.”