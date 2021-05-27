An Olean man accused of attempted human trafficking near Pittsburgh waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, according to court records.
John D. Carter, 58, was scheduled for a hearing that day before District Judge Carla Swearingen-Batch in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, Pa.
Carter is charged with attempted patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, first-degree felonies; and criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
Investigators allege that Carter agreed to pay to have sex with a minor believing that person was a victim of human trafficking.
According to the criminal complaint, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General had assumed an undercover identity on a profile on a popular social networking application. The undercover agent received a private message from a person using the screen name “HI” — Carter.
The undercover agent purported to be a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man when responding to Carter. During the conversation, Carter “stated that he was ‘hoping to find some fun,’” the complaint alleged.
Carter allegedly agreed through text messages to pay $100 in exchange for engaging in sexual activities with both the 15-year-old and 22-year-old. After the arrangements were made, Carter arrived at an agreed meeting place in Robinson Township and was arrested without incident, the complaint stated.
Robinson Township is located in Allegheny County between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the City of Pittsburgh.
The AG’s office stated in the press release, “When any individual is involved in or benefits from selling a minor for sex, that is considered human trafficking under state and federal laws.”
Carter has a formal arraignment scheduled for 2 p.m. July 22 in Allegheny County Court. He remains free on non-monetary bail.
McKees Rocks attorney Jacob Wyland is representing Carter, according to court records.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll is prosecuting the case.