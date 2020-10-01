OLEAN — A city man who spray painted swastikas on the Olean Public Library and local U.S. Armed Forces recruiting station in December will not face jail time following his conviction.
The Olean Police Department reported that Ayden B. Hendricks, 20, of Olean, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, in Olean City Court on Sept. 22.
Judge Daniel Palumbo sentenced Hendricks to a one-year conditional discharge, 20 hours of community service, $719 in restitution, a $100 fine and a $50 DNA fee.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, was dropped.
Hendricks was charged Aug. 27 with the two charges following a series of incidents on Dec. 17, when swastikas and other graffiti were reported on the library, at the corner of North Second and Laurens streets; and the local military recruiting station on North Barry Street, as well as a U.S. government-owned van.
The timing of the graffiti coincided with several acts of violence aimed at military personnel, which killed five people.
Police reported that the incident was originally investigated as a hate crime, with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Army contacted during the probe; but police later said that the case did not warrant such a charge.