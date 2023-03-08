LITTLE VALLEY — A 32-year-old Olean man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to 2½ to five years in state prison on burglary and drug possession convictions.
Eric R. Smith was sentenced by Judge Ronald Ploetz for his conviction of third-degree burglary, as well as two years plus one year to run concurrently for his conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the respective incidents occurred on May 4, 2021, in the city of Salamanca and between May 7-10, 2021 in the city of Olean when Smith, knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance and acted, jointly and in concert with another, knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime.
Another Olean resident, Shawn Washington, 32, was sentenced by Ploetz to two to four years in state prison for his conviction of first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2022, in the city of Olean, where the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct, which created a grave risk of death to another person, Rieman said.
The judge also accepted two guilty pleas in court on Monday.
Alexavier Morgan, 19, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred March 3, 2022, in the city of Salamanca when the defendant had sexual intercourse with another person less than 15 years old. Sentencing is scheduled for May.
George Vancleaf, 50, of Olean, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on June 29 in the city of Olean, when the defendant intentionally and recklessly caused physical injury to a person under a court-ordered protective order.
Vancleaf also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespass. The incident occurred on Aug. 16 in the city of Olean, when he knowingly and unlawfully entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling. Sentencing is scheduled for May 8.
There were also two arraignments:
Justin Szary, 38, of Salamanca, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
The alleged incident occurred April 16 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly possessed a weapon and with intent to harass, threaten or alarm another person and knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child less than 17. The case was adjourned for motions.
Wesley John, 37, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
The alleged incident occurred on July 25, 2021, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with intent to sell. The case was adjourned for motions.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)