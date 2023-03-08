Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — A 32-year-old Olean man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to 2½ to five years in state prison on burglary and drug possession convictions.

Eric R. Smith was sentenced by Judge Ronald Ploetz for his conviction of third-degree burglary, as well as two years plus one year to run concurrently for his conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Local & Social