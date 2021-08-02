OLEAN — Orange County Chopper’s Dream Chopper Build is again raising the hopes of hundreds of motorcyclists around the country, and Edward Lathrop a machinist at Napoleon Engineering in Olean, is one.
“Why not? It’s worth a shot,” Lathrop laughed when asked about this year’s contest. He’s already rounded the first lap in first place, but to move on he needs votes, as only the top 10 move ahead.
“I’m still in first place the last time I checked,” Lathrop said, and voting ends at 11 p.m. Thursday, when only the top five advance. One vote per day is free, with the ability to purchase a vote for one dollar, at dreamchopper.com/vote/shared/2021/edward-lathrop. Funds raised will, in part, be donated to the Hudson Valley SPCA Foundation, a no-kill shelter.
Valued at over $100,000, a custom-made dream bike built by Paul Teutul Sr. and his crew at Orange County Choppers, is the grand prize in what the event’s webpage describes as “the opportunity of a lifetime: a custom dream bike built entirely from scratch.” The winner will also be invited to appear in an upcoming episode of the show with Teutul and his crew.
Last year, Lathrop entered and made it to the third round in his group, where only the first place winner advanced. If he had won, his design was a SpaceX bike.
“This year I’m going for an old-school bobber,” Lathrop said. Bobbers are stripped down motorcycles with no accessories or other parts on it except the essential parts it requires to run and operate. The front fender is removed and the rear fender is shortened, and “bobbed,” as in a bob-tail.
Orange City Chopper is a small custom motorcycle shop in Newburgh, which is in Orange County about an hour north of New York City. It was made popular in a long-running TV show featuring Teutul and his two sons, Paul Jr. and Mikey which ran from 2002-2008. It continues today after being renewed in 2013.