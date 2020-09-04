BRADFORD, Pa. — An Olean, N.Y., man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday morning in the city of Bradford.
Karl. J. Ginnery, 35, of 410 1/2 N. Fourth St., was arraigned before District Judge William Todd in McKean County on three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; one count of possessing an instrument of crime, a first-degree misdemeanor; and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
The criminal complaint states that at 10 a.m. Thursday, a Bradford police officer observed a car driven by a woman and a male passenger, who appeared nervous when they saw the officer. After observing the car further, the officer looked up the vehicle’s registered owner, and found the owner had 14 warrants for his arrest.
The officer also noted the car had a New York state inspection sticker but a Pennsylvania license plate, so he pulled the car over, according to court records.
Neither the driver — Megan N. Sena of Roulette — nor the passenger — Ginnery — was the car’s owner. Sena told the officer right away that she borrowed the car from someone else.
The officer saw a “blunt” in the front center console and noticed a “light aroma of marijuana emanating from the confines” of the car, court records alleged. Also, the officer outlined in the complaint several suspicious behaviors and comments by Sena and Ginnery.
The officer asked Sena if there was anything illegal in the car, and she admitted they smoked marijuana “hours ago” but said there were no illegal items, the complaint stated. The officer replied that she did not mention the blunt that he observed, and he told her he was going to have the car searched.
According to the complaint, officers found two plastic containers and a plastic bag with methamphetamine, a plastic bag with three clonazepam pills, a plastic bag of marijuana, a buprenorphine/naloxone strip, a blunt, various drug paraphernalia, a prescription bottle of 30 mirtazapine pills, a baggie with 19 fluoxetine pills, two butane burners, a blue scale with white residue, a loaded syringe, assorted plastic baggies and a glass pipe.
The complaint indicated that Ginnery claimed ownership of all the items that were seized and told police that he asked Sena to drive him to meet a friend.
The officer observed signs that Sena was driving under the influence, and she agreed to undergo chemical testing at Bradford Regional Medical Center, the complaint stated. Charges against Sena were not reported.
Ginnery was being held in McKean County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 22.