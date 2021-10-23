OLEAN -- A West End man has been charged in four arson investigations.
The Criminal Investigation Unit of the Olean Police Department reported it charged Matthew M. Hitchcock 46 of 109 S. 16th St., at 1:30 p.m. Friday with several counts of arson and reckless endangerment in connection to four fires on Oct. 8 and 10.
Hitchcock was charged in connection to a fire at 511 N. Seventh St. on Oct. 8, with police alleging he poured gasoline on the building and then ignited it. The fire was a total loss to the vacant house. He was also charged with three Oct. 10 fires near his home. Firefighters reported three separate rubbish fires in the early morning hours that day, causing minor damage in the rear of 1617 W. State St., 108 S. 16th St. and 116 S. 16th St.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
The three fires on Oct. 10 all occurred within about 100 feet of Hitchcock’s home -- the garage door on the rear of 1617 W. State St. is across a gravel driveway from the home, while the two South 16th Street addresses are across the street.
Police reported Hitchcock admitted to his role in the fires, and was apprehended at his residence without incident.
Additional charges are pending, police reported, and Hitchcock was arraigned and released.