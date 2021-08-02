OLEAN — There are a lot of ways to travel from Buffalo to Albany — by plane in a little over an hour, by train on the Amtrak in about six hours or by automobile on Interstate 90 in four hours.
But for Olean resident Daniel Proto, the way to go is by bike on the Erie Canalway Trail in a cumulative 30 hours.
“The trail is extremely interesting. They have kiosks all along the way that explain the history of the canal,” said Proto in a recent interview with the Times Herald. “I didn’t quite recognize just how important the canal was to New York state.”
Proto, a dentist in Olean along with his brother, Donald, has completed other long biking trips over the past 20 years. With two weeks off at the beginning of July, he decided to again take on the 360-mile trail that follows much of the famous canal, having previously done it in 2012.
“The trail has changed immensely in those nine years,” Proto said “They say about 85 percent of the trail is now off-road. That’s why I did it, it’s a lot safer. The most dangerous part of the trip is really getting to Buffalo.”
Departing Olean July 1 and finishing his tour outside of Rochester July 15, Proto biked 785 miles in all, averaging about 52 miles a day.
“I headed to Buffalo, then made my way to Albany, turned around and came back and my wife picked me up in Fairport,” he said.
Proto uses a bike he had custom built in 2010 with a frame constructed at the United Bicycle Institute in Ashland, Ore., and a friend from Allegany putting the components on it.
When mapping out the trip, Proto said he has to figure out where to get a motel at the end of each day, as well as finding something to eat. He said he brings a tent and sleeping bag in case he has to camp out at one of the locks.
“I’m usually on the bicycle itself for seven or eight hours, sometimes less,” he said.
Proto said the canal is part of the Great American Loop, a 6,000-mile water route including the Great Lakes, Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. He said several million-dollar sailboats were docked in the canal near Newark waiting for a portion of the canal wall to be repaired.
Proto said whenever he tours he makes it a point to stop to read historical markers and see points of interest. One of the notable places he visited was the winter cabain of Nicholas Herkimer, an American patriot militia brigadier general during the American Revolutionary War.
“There’s a lot of historic stuff in New York state, and then there’s just stories,” he said. “General Hermiker was not widely recognized, but he stopped British forces coming to aid the British in the attack on Fort Stanwix in Rome. Had he not stopped them, the British might have been able to cut New York off from the rest of the Colonies.”
Because the trail follows near the canal in wooded areas, Proto said there is often canopy cover which helps stay cool during when the sun is out. Any time it rained, he said it was like a sprinkle that had a cooling effect.
“There’s no place to hide on a bicycle,” he added.
At one point near Rome, a tree had fallen and blocked the trail, Proto said. He said the tree was engulfed in vines so there was no way to go over or around it. After a short wait, another biker who was a local man came up to him and the tree.
“He goes, ‘Let me get my clippers,’ so he goes to his rack pack and comes up with a pair of hand clippers and starts clipping away at the vines,” he recalled. “Who the heck carries clippers on their bicycle?”
Proto said he is drawn to the canal trail because it’s nearly all off-road, a lot safer than many trails that share roadways with vehicles. Much of the trail has been paved as well but some sections are still crushed stone.
“It’s a great bike ride, and even if you were afraid to do it on your own, every year they organize a tour,” he said.
As part of the Empire State Trail, the Erie Canalway connects in Albany to a trail running from New York City north to the Canadian border, Proto said, a combined 750-plus miles and the longest multi-use trail in the country.
“It’s a great opportunity. I met a lot of people coming from Manhattan and they were heading to Buffalo,” he said. “I think it could be a great economic boom for the state.”