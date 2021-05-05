An Olean man is facing criminal charges following a human trafficking investigation near Pittsburgh.
John D. Carter, 58, of 2048 Union Valley Road, is charged with attempted patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, first-degree felonies; and criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and Robinson Township Police, who conducted the investigation, allege that Carter “agreed to pay a minor for sex knowing they were a victim of human trafficking,” a press release from the AG’s Office stated.
According to the criminal complaint, a special agent with the AG’s Office had assumed an undercover identity on a profile on a popular social networking application. The undercover agent received a private message from a person using the screen name “HI” — Carter.
The undercover agent purported to be a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man when responding to Carter. During the conversation, Carter “stated that he was ‘hoping to find some fun,’” the complaint stated.
While purporting to be the 22-year-old man, the special agent told Carter he was traveling with a 15-year-old boy and asked Carter, “Do you want him?” Carter allegedly responded, “both.” Carter agreed through text messages to pay $100 in exchange for engaging in sexual activities with both the 15-year-old and 22-year-old, the complaint alleged.
Carter was given a phone number for the purported 15-year-old, and he initiated a text conversation with the child. During the conversation, he again agreed to pay $100 to have sexual contact with both males, according to court records. Carter asked for the location of the 15-year-old and said he would be there in a few minutes.
A short time later, Carter arrived at the agreed meeting place in Robinson Township and was arrested without incident, the complaint stated.
Robinson Township is located in Allegheny County between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the City of Pittsburgh.
The AG’s office stated in the press release, “When any individual is involved in or benefits from selling a minor for sex, that is considered human trafficking under state and federal laws.”
Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll is prosecuting the case. The OAG’s Child Predator Section assisted in the investigation.
Non-monetary bail was set for Carter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.