OLEAN — The Olean Local development Corp. is the latest target of Zoom “bombing” incidents after a nude man appeared during the meeting.
The OLDC, a nonprofit chartered by the city government, met for a special meeting Thursday morning. During the beginning of a Zoom call — the meeting was closed to the public except through the online meeting service — a man with exposed genitalia appeared on screen performing a lewd act before the call was ended.
Mayor Bill Aiello regretted the incident, adding no one in attendance recognized the individual.
“It was only for a couple of seconds, I heard the gasps from everyone,” Aiello said, adding a staff member shut down the video shortly after it began. “I feel bad for the women who were in the room — and everyone in there. It was quite shocking.”
The login information for the Zoom call was made public before the meeting occurred, and no secure systems were believed to have been violated.
City police will be brought in on the case, the mayor said.
“I don’t know what they will be able to do about it,” Aiello said, adding he expects police and the information technology department to meet to ensure such issues do not occur again.
The meeting was to be recorded, the mayor said, but only a few seconds were saved — none of which showed the incident.
“We’re going to have to take precautions,” Aiello added.
The city is the latest area group to report such incidents through Zoom, a web meeting service which exploded in popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, the Salamanca City Central School District reported an incident during its first video conference meeting involving a person filling the screen with inappropriate pictures and language. The FBI investigated an incident at St. Bonaventure University in June 2020 involving several people posting swastikas and using racial epithets during an unpublished meeting.