OLEAN — A new housing rehabilitation loan program in the city will be moving ahead this spring thanks to the Olean Local Development Corp.
The OLDC board unanimously approved the program pending clearance by the nonprofit’s attorney, Jack Hart.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted the clearance from Hart was the only holdup on the program.
“If that can be done in the next couple of days, you can still meet your Feb. 1 deadline” for beginning the program, he said.
Members, who have been discussing such a program since late 2021, said it was time to move forward for this building season.
“If this doesn’t get done, then the money doesn’t get out — and that’s ‘shame on us,’” said the board’s vice president, Colleen Taggerty.
As structured, applicants may apply for up to $10,000 in assistance at a low interest rate.
“If we give someone the full $10,000, you pay back half at 4% over the 10-year time frame, and the other $5,000 is the deferred grant portion,” city Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper said.
The program would require a lien on the property, she added, similar to previous loan programs run by the city government.
Officials budgeted $50,000 for the program, calling for five applicants in the first year.
Funding for the program comes from a loan repayment program for the Hampton Inn & Suites. The nonprofit is the subrecipient for the city on a $416,000 Community Development Block Grant which helped furnish the North Olean hotel in 2021. The repayment of the funds by developers on the no-interest loan for the first 10 years go to the OLDC, which may spend them for restricted purposes in line with the CDBG program rules.
The organization’s budget notes receipts are around $43,000 a year, with some unspent funds from the last budget to go toward the housing rehab program. After 10 years, if the hotel project meets hiring goals and remains open, the second half of the loan is forgiven.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board learned that the city is planning to move ahead with advertising at the William O. Smith Recreation Center without the OLDC’s involvement.
The city “would be doing the advertising and giving it back to youth hockey, which has been struggling,” Aiello said, adding the city would keep some of the funds from the sale of ads at the arena.
Originally, the city had been told by the city attorney that the city could not directly sell advertising, Aiello said, but a new determination ruled that it could.
“It feels a bit disheartening,” Taggerty said, noting the OLDC pushed to offer that service for several years.
Advertising on buses — also previously proposed by the OLDC board — is still available and would be separate, Kerper said, but it is subject to federal rules because the Olean Area Transit System receives federal aid to operate. Part of the funding must also go to operating expenses for the system, she added.