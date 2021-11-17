OLEAN — Officials hope to turn a loan for a hotel into help for homeowners to fix their properties.
The Olean Local Development Corp., a nonprofit established by the city government in 2005, discussed the plans for a housing rehabilitation loan program during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The plan, which is still in its infancy, would likely work as a revolving loan fund, said Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development. Homeowners would apply for project assistance, with the OLDC offering up funds for a portion of the project as a low-interest loan.
Details of what work would be covered is still undecided.
While some members said work could extend to porches or even pool decks — cited as a safety concern — Mayor Bill Aiello, who sits on the OLDC board, said he is concerned about such projects, preferring the loans to go toward helping with more serious concerns.
The details will continue to be ironed out and the next meeting of the board is set for March. Kerper said a special meeting may be called if the project can advance faster.
The board typically meets four times a year, but the December meeting was moved up a month to comply with state and federal tax and auditing rules.
Funding for the program, however, is already rolling in.
The nonprofit is functioning as a subrecipient for the city in connection to a $416,000 Community Development Block Grant which helped furnish the Hampton Inn & Suites in North Olean.
The repayment of that grant by developers — set up as a no-interest loan for the first 10 years amounting to $200,000, while the second half may be waived if the project meets hiring goals and remains operational — is payable to the OLDC, which will keep the funds for its operations.
“Repayments have begun, the hotel is open,” Kerper said, with more than $11,000 already received.
The OLDC is expected to receive just over $3,500 a month from the repayment plan into 2031.
That cash flow — noted as a positive step during an annual audit report discussed during the meeting — is a far cry from the fiscally precarious position the nonprofit found itself in just a few years ago.
While the OLDC originally was established to help with upgrades at Bradner Stadium, the group had seen a severe lack of funding in recent years. At one point in 2019, the nonprofit had just $57 to its name and needed $4,000 in assistance from leftover grant fund revenues from the city’s coffers to cover its $1,000 contract for mandated audits.