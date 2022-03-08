OLEAN — A lift station in South Olean was overwhelmed due to heavy rains seeping into decaying infrastructure Monday afternoon and discharged about 48,000 gallons of untreated waste into the Allegheny River, city officials reported.
Brad Camp, water and sewer superintendent for the city Department of Public Works, told the Times Herald that a discharge occurred during the torrential rain storm and snow melt which struck the area. The discharge occurred between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., Camp said.
“The amount of discharge is approximately 48,000 gallons and was the result of our aging infrastructure that allows the infiltration and inflow of stormwater into the sanitary sewer system,” Camp said. “The station performed as intended and there were no communication issues or power outages that led to this incident.”
The National Weather Service reported half an inch of rain on Monday, most falling within a short time. At the time of the discharge, almost 9,000 cubic feet of water — about 65,000 gallons — was flowing past the station per second, and the river gauge was at a height of 9.42 feet. The river crested at just under 11 feet early Tuesday morning.
With high water flow past the station, and Camp’s estimate that 90% of the discharge was stormwater, he noted that agricultural runoff caused by the storm was the primary pollutant in the river at the time.
The discharge is similar — but about 20,000 gallons less — than the last reported discharge at the site. In August 2020, almost two inches of rain in an hour overwhelmed the system. However, several power outage-caused discharges of far greater quantities of waste at the pump station have occurred in recent years.
An August 2018 power outage and storm caused a 200,000-gallon discharge from the station. After that discharge, the city OK’d the purchase and installation of a natural gas-powered generator. However, due to regular project design and bidding timetables, it was not installed by the following summer — when, a year almost to the day later — a power outage disabled an overflow alarm and allowed for 330,000 gallons of predominantly wastewater to be discharged into the river for almost 22 hours during a dry period. The generator and alarm system have been upgraded to prevent such discharges from happening again.
The job of the lift station is to bring wastewater collected throughout South Olean up to a level where it can flow downhill into the wastewater treatment plant. The line from the lift station to the treatment plant carries about 75 percent of the city’s wastewater — upward of 9 million gallons a day during storm events.
Under the city’s state-issued wastewater discharge permit, overflowing water is diverted directly into the river where it can be diluted and flow downstream. Without such a bypass, wastewater would back up in the sewer system, causing discharges through roadside drains and into homes and businesses — potentially spreading noxious waste and disease-causing pathogens like cholera.
The city — which previously saw large bypasses at the wastewater treatment plant for decades during even minor rain storms — is under a consent order with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to remedy inflow and infiltration issues, Camp noted. Under the order, the city is required to spend at least $250,000 a year on such efforts, with most focused on cure-in-place pipe lining of the sewer system to stop groundwater from getting into the sanitary sewer. For several years, the city has focused on the line between the lift station and the treatment plant along the Allegheny River — a line up to four feet across that was a major source of infiltration.
A project to improve the capacity at the lift station is not expected.
“Increasing the wet well size (at the lift station) would help in these cases, but is very expensive and would ultimately be useless once the (inflow and infiltration) is under control,” Camp said. “The plan to deal with the I/I (inflow and infiltration) problems is to continue to invest the $250,000 annually to CIPP (cure in place pipe) the main sewer lines.
“Brick manholes are also a big source of I/I due to the mortar falling out and groundwater seeping in,” Camp added.
There are some things property owners can do to help the system, specifically changing how rain gutters and sump pumps get rid of water.
“The sump pumps that are tied into the sanitary sewer is an issue in the city and we do our best to discourage people from making those connections,” Camp said.
The city bans roof drains from emptying into the sanitary system, but officials generally only check during code enforcement property inspections.
“The roof drains are also difficult to enforce due to many of them being plumbed to the storm sewer, sanitary sewer or dry wells,” Camp said. “Much of the downtown district still has roof drains connected to the sanitary sewer — all flow to South Fourth Street — for various reasons; some being elevations of the main line, structural concerns with redirection of pipes, cost.”