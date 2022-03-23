OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host a children’s story time at 11 a.m. Saturday featuring Percy the Pony. Percy will visit with the children while they listen to a story, create craft projects, and enjoy snacks.
“Percy’s a miniature pony with a big heart,” said children’s program coordinator, Kathy O’Malley. “Kids, come on down to the library and have your photo taken with Percy!”
The program is open to families with children of all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, call the children’s department at 372-0200 ext. 2023 or email komalley@oleanlibrary.org.