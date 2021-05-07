OLEAN — The Olean Public Library's digital literacy department, in partnership with retired educator Don Watkins of Franklinville, is hosting a Raspberry Pi class for middle school students.
The class will be held in a series of four afternoons, May 17 through 20, 3:45-5:15 p.m. The students will learn how to set up a Raspberry Pi and how to use Python to program it. The students will be able to take the Raspberry Pi home at the end of the course.
Watkins retired from public education eight years ago and is currently a writer for OpenSource.com. He has served on the board of the Blount Library of Franklinville and the board of the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System.
Registration is required and limited to five students. Register by contacting Rachael Schultz at 372-0200 ext. 2033 or by email at rschultz@oleanlibrary.org. Masks are required.
The library continues to host programs for children, including STEAM videos and in-person and virtual story times. For more information, call the library at 372-0200 or visit its Facebook page.