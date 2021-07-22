Olean Library, Hawk Creek to host wildlife program today
OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is hosting Hawk Creek Wildlife Center for a program today at 2 p.m. Families with children of all ages are invited to meet mammals, birds and reptiles and to discover what makes each of these animal groups unique.
Hawk Creek Wildlife Center is one of New York state’s leading wildlife rehabilitation centers for native wildlife. Each year they care for as many as 500 injured and orphaned patients with the ultimate goal to release the patient back into the wild.
The library continues to host programs for children during the summer, including magic shows, puppet shows and story times. For more information, call the library at 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.