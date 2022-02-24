OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host children’s author and Olean native L.M. Walsh for a book reading event Saturday at 11 a.m.
Walsh will share from her new book, “Lynacia’s Dragon,” a modern twist on the traditional fairy tale. Instead of relying on a handsome prince to rescue her and procure her “happily ever after,” Lynacia defeats all that imprisons her and finds happiness on her own.
Walsh, who now lives in New Haven, Conn., enjoys hiking, reading, and traveling.
“My childhood wanderings among the hills and creek beds influenced my love of nature and independent spirit, and I’ve written stories and poems as long as I can remember,” she said.
Refreshments will be provided. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. This program is open to families with children of all ages. Registration is not required.
For more information, call the children’s department at 372-0200 ext. 2023 or email komalley@oleanlibrary.org.