OLEAN — Actor and author Tyler Merritt will present a talk by video conference at the Olean Public Library gallery at 7 p.m. May 31. Sponsored by the Race Unity Circle of Olean and co-hosted by the library, the event is free and open to the public.
Merritt will discuss his 2021 book “I Take My Coffee Black: Reflections on Tupac, Musical Theater, Faith and Being Black in America.” The book, which features humorous stories from his own life, lays out Merritt’s belief that stereotypes and racism can be cured when people who are different from one another spend time together and develop empathy and understanding.
Merritt is a Nashville-based actor, comedian, vocalist, and creator of The Tyler Merritt Project. His television credits include ABC’s “Kevin Probably Saves The World,” Netflix’s “Messiah,” Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” Apple TV+’s series “Swagger,” Disney+/Marvel’s series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” Lifetime’s “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” and A24’s upcoming feature film The Inspection. His viral video “Before You Call The Cops,” released by The Tyler Merritt Project, has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide and voted one of the Top 20 videos of the year by NowThis Politics.
All are welcome to join the conversation, regardless of whether they have read Merritt’s book. Multiple copies of the book are available via the library in print and in e-format. To learn more, contact the library at 372-0200 or by email at outreach@oleanlibrary.org.