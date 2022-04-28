OLEAN — There will be no vote on the Olean Public Library’s budget this year, but voters may help choose the library’s leadership board next week.
The Olean Public Library’s annual trustee election will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the library. There are three open positions due to the expiration of the terms of office of Lanna Waterman and Linda Edstrom and the resignation of Michael Kasperski. Patricia Shumway was appointed to fill the position vacated by Kasperski until the current election.
Three candidates are running unopposed for the library board. Incumbents Lanna Waterman and Patricia Shumway are being joined on the ballot by newcomer John Bartimole. Those elected to the board will begin their terms July 1.
Two five-year positions — currently held by Waterman and Edstrom — and the two-year unexpired term previously held by Kasperski and now Shumway — are to be decided. The top two vote-getters will receive five-year terms, while the third-place candidate will fill the two-year post.
All Olean City School District residents who are registered to vote in the general election may vote in this election.
For absentee ballot information, call the library at 372-0200.
UNLIKE MOST public libraries in the region, the Olean Public Library is a public authority that collects property taxes.
According to the budgets published on the library’s website, the 2022 budget calls for $1.24 million in spending, an increase of 3.74% from 2021.
Total appropriations are to rise by the same 3.74% for the year. Salaries are expected to account for just under $850,000 in expenses for the year, a 9.1% increase. Library materials and bindings are expected to increase to $164,445, a 5.2% increase; operations and building maintenance are to decline to $98,834, or a 28.7% decrease; and administrative expenses are to rise to $130,000, a 4.4% increase.
The budget calls for a flat tax levy, at $1.06 million. The tax levy is to be flat for the third consecutive year, library officials noted. Under the state Education law, libraries which levy taxes must have increases in tax levies approved by voters, but public votes on established rates are not required.
The largest increase in revenue is the use of around $64,500 in fund balance to cover its budget shortfall, up from around $45,000 in 2021. Other funding increases include over $14,700 in new Central Book Aid, increases in state Central Library Development aid, and increases in gifts, earnings from investments and other sources.