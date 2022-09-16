As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month throughout September. Stop in to the library anytime this month to sign up for your free library card, or if you already have one, to tell us why you love it.
A Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System (CCLS) card gets you free access to 38 libraries in two New York counties. Materials ranging from books (physical and electronic) to magazines to video games to everything in between can be checked out from any of our member libraries and delivered to the library of your choice.
Visit our system website at cclsny.org for more information.
BANNED BOOKS WEEK
Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books Week. According to the American Libraries Association, “Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.”
The week was launched in 1982 as a response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. Michelle La Voie, director of the library, said the week highlights the value of free and open access to information, and reminds that censorship of speech, whether for so-called protection or any other reason, is a violation of the First Amendment.
La Voie said the top three reasons given for banning books are:
La Voie said other reasons that books have faced censorship include political, religious and paranormal content. The reasons are subjective and often lead to charged debates between people who hold different views on the topics being censored.
The top three books banned in the past 30 years are: "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (“unsuited to age group; violence”), "Harry Potter" (“unsuited to age group; witchcraft; religious viewpoint; anti-family”) and "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" (“content regarding alcohol, bullying, and violence; sexual references; profanity and slurs”).
The Olean Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week with a display of well-known books that have banned or challenged, such as "1984" (Orwell) and "A Brave New World" (Huxley), as well as more recent titles, such as "This Book is Gay" (Dawson) and "The Hate U Give" (Thomas).
La Voie said the library serves a large, diverse population, "and therefore we strive not to limit the intake of information to anyone." From the library's policy: “The Olean Public Library feels strongly that intellectual freedom, the freedom to view, the freedom to read and reach decisions independent of coercion or censorship of any kind is extremely important and the basic privilege of all the library’s patrons. Censorship or parochial thinking is not appropriate to an institution dedicated to preserving free expression of ideas and the search for the truth.”
Whether you’re getting a new library card or checking out banned books, the library is there to help members of the community. It is located at 134 N. 2nd St. in Olean. Stop in to learn about all the wonderful programs, materials, and other services it has to offer.
