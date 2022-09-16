Library Card Sign-Up Month

It's Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Olean Public Library.

OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month throughout September. Stop in to the library anytime this month to sign up for your free library card, or if you already have one, to tell us why you love it.

A Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System (CCLS) card gets you free access to 38 libraries in two New York counties. Materials ranging from books (physical and electronic) to magazines to video games to everything in between can be checked out from any of our member libraries and delivered to the library of your choice.

Banned book

"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas is a book that has been banned or challenged in some schools and public libraries in communities  throughout the United States.

