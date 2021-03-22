OLEAN — Nominating petitions for election to the Olean Public Library Board of Trustees are available at the library.
There are three positions open on the board due to the expiration of the terms of office of Ann Tenglund, Edward Wagner and Reed McElfresh. Two are five-year terms and one is a four-year term.
The library trustees meet 12 times during the year on the third Wednesday of the month.
Interested candidates must be qualified voters of the Olean City School District and have resided in the district for a period of at least one year immediately preceding May 18, the scheduled date of the election.
Nominating petitions must have a minimum of 25 legal signatures of registered voters within the school district. Completed petitions must be returned to the library by 5 p.m. April 19.
The Olean Public Library budget vote and trustee election is conducted at the Olean Intermediate Middle School on May 18, along with the Olean school district’s annual board election and budget vote.
For more information about the library trustee nominating petitions, call the library at 372-0200.