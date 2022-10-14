OLEAN — Students in area high schools are invited to submit their original poetry to the Friends of the Olean Library poetry contest.
English teachers at Olean, Portville, Allegany-Limestone, Archbishop Walsh and Hinsdale school districts have been notified and can help students submit their work.
On each poem, students should type their full name and an email or phone number so they can be contacted if necessary. Students should also include their school, grade level and teacher, if appropriate.
The works must arrive at the Olean Public Library in an envelope marked to the attention of Friends Poetry Contest. The work must arrive by Nov. 21. Late entries cannot be considered.