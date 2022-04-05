OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library expressed its gratitude to the family of Penelope Ethridge Fidurko for donating her collection of DVDs and CDs to the library.
"We were able to fill four shelves with her collection," the Friends board said in a statement. "Penny was a supporter of the library is many ways and we are thankful her family thought of us with this donation."
The library's ongoing book sale is full of all genres of books. All book sale funds go to the Friends of the Olean Library, whose contributions make the work at the Library possible.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.