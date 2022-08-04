OLEAN — The Olean Public Library, as part of its membership in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System, is once again offering patrons the opportunity to check out passes to attractions throughout the region.

The Day Adventure Pass program provides free admission to partner sites with the intention of introducing patrons and their families to new experiences. Each pass has its own unique instructions, number of guests and restrictions.

 

