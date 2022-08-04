OLEAN — The Olean Public Library, as part of its membership in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System, is once again offering patrons the opportunity to check out passes to attractions throughout the region.
The Day Adventure Pass program provides free admission to partner sites with the intention of introducing patrons and their families to new experiences. Each pass has its own unique instructions, number of guests and restrictions.
Destinations include the Buffalo Zoo, Robert H. Jackson Center, Griffis Sculpture Park, Erie Zoo, Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, Roger Tory Peterson Institute, Buffalo Science Museum, Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame and Pennsylvania Lumber Museum.
Borrowers must be 18 or older and a current library cardholder in good standing. The loan period is seven calendar days with no renewals for one pass at a time. A late fee of $2 per day is charged for passes not returned on time.
In addition, the library system offers printed coupons for discounted or free events at the Chautauqua Institution. Each patron ages 18 and up with a library account in good standing may claim up to two coupons per season. These coupons are available for daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., or evening hours, 4 p.m. to midnight.
The patron presents the coupon at the main gate ticket office in exchange for a gate pass. A gate pass entitles the bearer to be on the grounds during the designated time period and to attend most events on the grounds, including amphitheater concerts, morning and afternoon lectures and religious services.
An additional fee is required for performances at Bratton Theater, Norton Hall (opera), classes through the Special Studies program and Children’s School and Boys and Girls Club. All popular entertainment concerts are excluded.
For more information, visit the library’s information desk or call (716) 372-0200 ext. 2021.