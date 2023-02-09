OLEAN — If the gray skies of winter are getting you down, join the Friends of the Olean Library for an event that’s sure to help you lose the winter blues
The Friends’ annual FeBREWary fundraiser is in the works for Feb. 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the library on North Second Street.
Tickets are now available at the library for $20 each or two for $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.
Highlighting the event is the ability to sample a variety of beers, including the chance to talk with representatives of Olean’s Four Mile Brewery about their product. A selection of non-alcoholic beverages and a limited selection of wines will also be available.
But beers are only the beginning.
Those attending will also have a chance to sample a large selection of good foods. While visitors are eating and drinking, tables around the library will offer a place to sit and enjoy good conversation.
In addition to refreshments and good company, patrons can enjoy the music of Alex Cole. The owner of Argentieri Linen, Cole likes to be active in the community and likes events like the beer tasting. His firm is also donating the linens for the event.
“I enjoy performing,” he said. “I’m glad I can share.”
Donations for the event also are coming from Southern Tier Brewing, SteelBound Brewery and Distillery and many local businesses who are donating items for a basket raffle. A 50/50 raffle is also planned.
Friends of the Olean Library offers events throughout the year to raise resources for the library and to encourage the community to explore what the library offers.
For more information on activities at the library or upcoming events, visit oleanlibrary.org, email reference@oleanlibrary.org or call 372-0200.