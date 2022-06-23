OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will open its summer reading program with a summer carnival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.
Celebrate the start of summer with games, prizes, refreshments, a visit with Olean police officers, and a magic show by Kathleen and Dave Jeffers. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the library's new book vending machine. Admission is free.
Registration for the summer reading program begins Monday. Patrons can register in person during regular library hours, by phone or on the library's website, www.oleanlibrary.org. To learn more about the children's summer reading program, call the library's children's department at 372-0200 ext. 2023. To learn more about the teen and adult summer reading program, call 372-0200 ext. 2028.